Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 67.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 193.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,347,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,024,000 after buying an additional 888,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.