Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,438 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 152,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,529,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,968,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

