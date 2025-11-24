Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5,026.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4%

ORLY opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

