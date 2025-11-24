Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:PGR opened at $226.99 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.