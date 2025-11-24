Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 180,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $426.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

