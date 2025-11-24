Vestor Capital LLC Invests $153,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5%
SJM opened at $105.33 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
