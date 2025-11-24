Vestor Capital LLC Invests $153,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5%

SJM opened at $105.33 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.