Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $297.36 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.55 and a 200 day moving average of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

