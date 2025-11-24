Vestor Capital LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 437.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 213.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.75 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.