Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,066 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,837,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reddit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,357,000 after buying an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 72.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 833,245 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,313,651.40. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $4,123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $113,199,226.40. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 286,334 shares of company stock worth $63,266,123 over the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $183.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

