Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $207.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

