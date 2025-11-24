Vestor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,578 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 149,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 90,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 54,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 724,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0%

SLV opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.