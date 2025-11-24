Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $282.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.1429.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

