Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $423,600.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Jens Holstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,149.64. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Up 7.7%

VCYT opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 2.16. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 73.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 342,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCYT

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.