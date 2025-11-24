Vawter Financial Ltd. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

