Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $598,000 Position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF $AVMA

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for 6.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVMA opened at $64.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.71.

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

