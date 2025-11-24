Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Position Increased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

