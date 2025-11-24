Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $754.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

