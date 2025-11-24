Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $397.21 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

