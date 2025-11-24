Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after buying an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,911,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.73 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

