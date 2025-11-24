Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 288,678 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.86% of Toll Brothers worth $1,104,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

