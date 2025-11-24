Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 5,077,513 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.21% of Rubrik worth $1,077,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,035,000 after purchasing an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 107.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,009,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 1,237,014 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 20.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 178,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $243,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 509,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,682.46. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $75,299.10. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,678. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.6%

RBRK stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

