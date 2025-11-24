Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,110 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,021,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 62,088 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 56,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $384.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.14 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.31.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.