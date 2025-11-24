Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,983,509 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.99% of Rivian Automotive worth $1,086,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after buying an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 103.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,196,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.34.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

RIVN opened at $14.86 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

