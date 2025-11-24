Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,134,665 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.67% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,015,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,715,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $914,463,000 after acquiring an additional 896,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,798,000 after purchasing an additional 289,233 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,486,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,243,000 after purchasing an additional 855,436 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

