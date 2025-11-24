Vanguard Group Inc. Has $979.67 Million Stake in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.52% of SouthState Bank worth $979,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SouthState Bank by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,230,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 286.3% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 412,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState Bank by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 397,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in SouthState Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

