Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703,412 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 146,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $1,128,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $181,225,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after buying an additional 599,025 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 401,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $208.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

