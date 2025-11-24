Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,567,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.49% of Kyndryl worth $1,114,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 50.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 23.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

