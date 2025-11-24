Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Stock Holdings Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $27,726,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.09 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

