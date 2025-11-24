Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.