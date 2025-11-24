Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $90,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,584,000 after buying an additional 322,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,739,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.