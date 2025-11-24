Vale S.A. $VALE Position Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,413,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 660,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 865,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price target on Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

