Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 10,899 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 132,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $1,702,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,054,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,808,319.15. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $87.20 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.