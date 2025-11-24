Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of First Busey worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 34.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 103.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

First Busey Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. First Busey Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,230.80. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254. This trade represents a 135.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

