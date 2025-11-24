Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 7,620 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 240.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 141,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DY opened at $326.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day moving average of $259.91. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $350.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

