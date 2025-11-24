Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 597 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.17 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

