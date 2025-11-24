Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 10,700 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.50% of AdvanSix worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in AdvanSix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.6%

ASIX stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $396.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.52%.The company had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

