Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.90 Million in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AvePoint by 2,028.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 109.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3,458.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insider Activity at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 631,893 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,351.79. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Chi On Ho sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $9,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,732,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,774,047.59. The trade was a 14.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,720,780 shares of company stock valued at $86,945,866 over the last three months. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $12.76 on Monday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.