Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

