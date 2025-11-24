Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 95.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,226,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,869,000 after buying an additional 2,817,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,750,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,967,000 after buying an additional 1,419,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,861,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 920,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,552,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 851,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.