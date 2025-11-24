Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.70 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,317 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,158,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,918,000 after purchasing an additional 523,950 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 192,268 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $9,299,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,261,000 after purchasing an additional 125,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.