Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. $EBF

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.69% of Ennis worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ennis by 55.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In other Ennis news, COO Boyne Wade Brewer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,812.20. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

