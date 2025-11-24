Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,760 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after buying an additional 923,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 904,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,193,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

