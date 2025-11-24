Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 381.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,795,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6,351.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 1,118,837 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 769,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 455,753 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 423,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $40.21 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,925.88. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

