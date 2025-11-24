Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 68,977 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Archrock worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,493.34. This trade represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Stock Up 1.3%

AROC stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.