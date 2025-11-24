United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 16.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 10,157,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 54,531,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

