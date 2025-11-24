United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $12.51 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average of $168.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

