Unifirst Corporation $UNF Shares Bought by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Unifirst worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifirst by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unifirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifirst by 2.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $162.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.48. Unifirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $614.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unifirst has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

