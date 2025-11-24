Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 27,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 570,750 shares of company stock valued at $55,682,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

