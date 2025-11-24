Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 and last traded at GBX 4.86. 223,074,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,938% from the average session volume of 10,947,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a market cap of £70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

