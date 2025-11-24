Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.82 and last traded at GBX 5.01. 218,534,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 10,927,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.

The company has a market cap of £73.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

