Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.82 and last traded at GBX 5.01. 218,534,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 10,927,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TLW
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta Wins FTC Fight, Keeps Instagram Growth Machine Intact
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.